Bank of America Corp DE Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Atlantic Power worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

