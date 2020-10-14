$23.90 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $21.89 million. Marchex reported sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $100.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.78 million to $102.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marchex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.74. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

