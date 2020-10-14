Bank of America Corp DE Has $852,000 Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of National Western Life Group worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 236.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.28.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

