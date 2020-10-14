$147.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $147.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.37 million. Ducommun posted sales of $181.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $624.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $623.12 million to $624.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $627.94 million, with estimates ranging from $625.02 million to $630.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

DCO stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $406.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

