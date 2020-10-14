Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,902 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEVI stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,564.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

