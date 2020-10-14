Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

