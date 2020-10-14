Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

