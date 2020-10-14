Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Lannett worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

