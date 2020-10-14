Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,171 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Smart Global worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Smart Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.86 million, a P/E ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.