Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000.

Shares of CID opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th.

