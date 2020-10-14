Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 127,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $250,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock valued at $251,421,926 over the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

