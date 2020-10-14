Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,783 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

