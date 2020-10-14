USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of USA Compression Partners worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USAC. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.24 million. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. ValuEngine lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

