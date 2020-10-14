Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 368,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Gulfport Energy worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

