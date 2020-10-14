Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGDPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.05.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.