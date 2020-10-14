Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

