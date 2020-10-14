JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. JSR has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

