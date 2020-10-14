Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $7.75 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNTNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Arrow Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

