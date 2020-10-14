Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lucara Diamond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.