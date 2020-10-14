First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.