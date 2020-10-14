Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

