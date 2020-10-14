Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

