Scotiabank Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to $3.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

The Fly

