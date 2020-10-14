Scotiabank Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to $3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

