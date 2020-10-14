Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.55 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Ocean Yield ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ocean Yield ASA from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Ocean Yield ASA stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

