Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

