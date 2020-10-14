Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.