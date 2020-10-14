Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

