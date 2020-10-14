China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Everbright Environment Group (CHFFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.