Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt cut Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

