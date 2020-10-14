Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

CAGDF stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

