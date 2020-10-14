Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

