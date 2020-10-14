Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

