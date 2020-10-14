Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 1,126 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $88,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08.

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $71,526.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.