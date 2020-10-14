Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,149 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,422.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MORF opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
