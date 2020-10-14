Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,149 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,422.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MORF opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

