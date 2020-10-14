Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,709 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.