Thomas B. Akin Sells 9,142 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $13,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IMH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 158.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 32.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

