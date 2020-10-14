Thomas B. Akin Sells 9,142 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $13,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of IMH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.03.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
