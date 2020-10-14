Antoine Papiernik Sells 455 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $88,954.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08.

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $71,526.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

