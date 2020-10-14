PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCCY stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $32.80.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

