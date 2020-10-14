Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXTOF shares. Citigroup cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DNB Markets cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14.

