Adam Schoenfeld Sells 40,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $33,330.22.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. Greenlane Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.