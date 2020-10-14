Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the second quarter worth about $477,000.

Shares of MCN stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

