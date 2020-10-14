Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 33,960 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,092 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 16,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

