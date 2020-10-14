Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.29. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

