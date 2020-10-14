Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Hawaiian worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 58.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.