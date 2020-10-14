Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $69.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.