Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,357 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Noah worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 94.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 436,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Noah stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 30.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.