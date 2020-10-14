Bank of America Corp DE Has $884,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of HYEM opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

