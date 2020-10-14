Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,446 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.72% of BankFinancial worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BankFinancial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFIN opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

