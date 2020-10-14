Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Michaels Companies worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 355,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

