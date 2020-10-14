Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RMR Group by 383.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RMR Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

