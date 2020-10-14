Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.